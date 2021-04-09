Niagara adds 4,400 jobs in March
Niagara had a slight dip in the unemployment rate last month, but not par with the nation-wide stats.
Locally, Niagara's rate dipped to 12.2 percent last month, down from 12.4 percent in February, as 4,400 jobs were added.
In a larger context, Niagara is still reporting 12,000 jobs fewer than this time last year.
Provincially, Ontario drove the national numbers by adding 182,000 jobs, most notably in retail trade.
Statistics Canada says the economy added 303,000 jobs in March nation-wide.
The country's unemployment rate sits at 7.5 percent, down from 8.2 in February. It is a pandemic-era low.
-
Be a donorIn Ontario, there are over 1,600 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. This is their only treatment option, and every 3 days someone will die because they did not get their transplant in time. Tim talks to Dr. Hari Vasan, Niagara Health Intensivist and Hospital Donation Physician. Donate here
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Nomadland (streaming on Star via Disney+) *Senior Moment (VOD/Digital) *Sugar Daddy (VOD/Digital)
-
ROUNDTABLE - Bonnie Heslop and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE - Bonnie Heslop and Shelby Knox