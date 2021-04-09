Niagara adds 4,400 jobs in March

Niagara had a slight dip in the unemployment rate last month, but not par with the nation-wide stats.

Locally, Niagara's rate dipped to 12.2 percent last month, down from 12.4 percent in February, as 4,400 jobs were added.

In a larger context, Niagara is still reporting 12,000 jobs fewer than this time last year.

Provincially, Ontario drove the national numbers by adding 182,000 jobs, most notably in retail trade.

Statistics Canada says the economy added 303,000 jobs in March nation-wide.

The country's unemployment rate sits at 7.5 percent, down from 8.2 in February. It is a pandemic-era low.