Niagara adds another living wage employer

Niagara has added another living wage employer.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network announcing that Young Electric has become a certified living wage employer.

The St. Catharines based electrical contractor committing to pay directly-employed and contract-employed full-time and part-time workers an hourly wage of $18.90/hour.

Matt Cuthbert, Vice Chair, Niagara Poverty Reduction Network says, “We’re pleased to have on-going support from local employers who recognize the value and benefits of paying at least a living wage. Paying a living wage is direct action to address poverty and helps people afford the cost of living.”

For more information about Niagara's living wage visit https://wipeoutpoverty.ca/livingwage/