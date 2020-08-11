Niagara and other communities seeing spike in overdose deaths in July

Niagara, Toronto and other communities are calling for action following an increase in overdose deaths.

Glen Walker from Positive Living Niagara tells CKTB there was a spike in overdoses in the region, and they experienced a 20 percent increase in the use of Naloxone.

He says the main issue is that when people use alone they are in danger of overdosing and dying without any intervention.

The chair of the Toronto Board of Health is also calling for action following a spike in opioid overdose deaths in July.

The city recorded 27 overdose deaths last month.