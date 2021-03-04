Niagara announces 11 sites which will host mass immunization clinics

Niagara has announced where community mass immunization clinics are being set up.

Once vaccine supply is available, the following 11 locations have been identified as clinic sites:

•Fort Erie - Leisure Plex

•Grimsby - YMCA

•Lincoln - Community Centre

•Niagara-on-the-Lake - Community Centre

•Niagara Falls - MacBain Community Centre

•Pelham - Meridian Community Centre

•Port Colborne - Vale Health and Wellness Centre

•St. Catharines / Thorold - Brock University

•Wainfleet - Community Hall

•Welland - YMCA

•West Lincoln - Community Centre

The clinics have been strategically located to ensure that 90 per cent of the population will not have to travel longer than 15 minutes to receive a vaccine, and all sites are accessible by public transit.

The Region is also considering other sites in the larger centres, including the ongoing use of the Seymour-Hannah facility in consultation with Niagara Health once they have completed their provincial priority mandate.

The clinics listed will be offered in addition to local pharmacies and family doctors who may also provide the vaccine once supply is made available.