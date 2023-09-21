Niagara Anti-Racism asks Council to follow London's lead on dealing with anti-trans protests

The Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association has approached Council with a possible solution to anti-trans protests.

The association has asked Niagara Regional Council to follow London's lead by adopting measures under anti-nuisance by-laws.

The anti-harassment by-law in London is based on a Niagara Parks court case against the late Fred Bracken, and has been successfully prosecuted.

It would not rely on Niagara Regional Police or Queen's Park involvement since it can be enforced by the Niagara Region.

Saleh Waziruddin, a member of the NRARA executive committee, explained “We don’t need to ask the police to be more ‘assertive’ or ask Queen’s Park to pass new legislation. London has shown the Region as a municipality has the power to protect residents from harassment and intimidation. Their by-law was based on a Niagara court case. If London residents can enjoy protection from a Niagara court case, why do Niagara residents deserve any less?”

A proposal to amend St. Catharines’s anti-nuisance by-law with the language of the London bylaw was proposed by the City’s Anti-Racism Advisory Committee in the previous term of City Council, and while it was referred to staff, it was never enacted.

Thousands of protesters rallied yesterday for and against gender language being used in schools.