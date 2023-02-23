Niagara anti-racism association glad a Black woman has been appointed to the police services board

The Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association is applauding Regional Council for selecting a women of colour to sit on the police services board.

Nyarayi Kapisavanhu will sit on the Niagara Police Services Board as a public representative.

Kapisavanhu is the founder of the Advocating for Black Excellence Awards of Niagara and Executive Director of TOES.

Saleh Waziruddin from the association says they are glad Council met their demands by selecting someone who has not been a police officer and is a Black woman.

"At the same time we expect all board members to provide critical oversight. The Council's selected representative has been a member of the Chief of Police's Community Inclusion Council, which we think should do more to be a forum to advocate for change on basic issues such as ending racial profiling (now called Collection Of Identifying Information), implementing body cameras, and addressing the disproportional use of force against Black, Latino, and Middle Eastern residents, among other needed police reforms."

Member of the board and Councillor Laura Ip also says the appointment is important as it now makes the board made of mostly by women.



