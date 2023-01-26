Niagara Anti-Racism Association wants a civilian group to respond to some police calls

The Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association wants a civilian group to respond to some calls, rather than armed police officers.

The group has sent a letter to Niagara Region Councillors in advance of their Budget Review Committee Meeting of the Whole.

They are asking Niagara Regional Police to reduce their operating budget by shifting funding to a civilian service for welfare check, mental health and other non-urgent calls.

Saleh Waziruddin with the association says it would not only be fiscally responsible, but also morally and socially responsible to shift calls which don't need an armed response to a civilian service specialized in those issues.

Waziruddin will join CKTB's Tim Denis on Niagara in the Morning Friday at 7:50 a.m. with more details.

Here is the letter sent to councillors: