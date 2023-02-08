Niagara anti-racism association wants more BIPOC police board members

The Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association has sent an open letter to Niagara Region Councillors encouraging the region to have more police board members who are Black, Indigenous, and people of colour.

The association sent the letter today with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Board Public Representative Selection Committee taking place.

They are asking the committee to give extra consideration to applicants who have never been police officers and are BIPOC.

“Niagara can't afford to miss this opportunity to add fully civilian oversight by appointing someone to the police board who has never been a police officer. In the past appointed public representatives and even Regional Councillors on the NRPS Board have been former police officers, leaving less seats for those who are fully civilian. BIPOC people represent over 16% of the Region but are missing from the Board and have been for some time. If there aren't strong candidates who are fully civilian and also BIPOC then the Region needs to actively recruit these applicants next time because this is not right.” Saleh Waziruddin, an executive committee member of the Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association

The text of the letter is below: