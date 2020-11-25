Niagara asked to help 'paint the province purple' for #WrappedInCourage campaign

Niagara is being asked to go purple today in support of the #WrappedInCourage campaign.

November is Woman Abuse Prevention Month, and for the 8th year Gillian's Place is taking part in a province wide campaign to end violence against women.

Throughout the pandemic, domestic abuse incidents have been on the rise nationwide as the pandemic forces people into isolation.

Director of Development and Violence Prevention Programs Nicole Regehr says the need for their services continues to rise and the shelter needs to fundraise at least half a million dollars in a typical year just to maintain service levels.

She adds they know of more than 20,000 domestic violence incidents per year in Niagara.

Today is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, kicking off 16 days of activism.

People are asked to either wear or display purple scarves today and 'paint Niagara purple' to show support.

Scarves are still available for purchase on the Gillian Place website or text COURAGE to 41010 to make a donation to the Ontario Association of Interval & Transition Houses.

