Niagara asking voters to make sure they are on the list, and info session tonight for candidates

The Niagara Region is asking residents to make sure they are on the voters' list for next month's municipal election.

Officials say people's names must be on the list in order to cast a ballot.

Registered Niagara electors will receive voter information notices or cards in the mail telling them when and where to vote, including advanced polling dates and locations for most municipalities in Niagara.

However, some municipalities have decided to vote by mail this year, and that may not be the case in those communities.

Voters are encouraged to keep their voter information notice or card in a safe location so that on Election Day they have a quick and easy reference of where to vote.

It is recommended that the notices or cards be brought with you to your voting location, together with a piece of acceptable identification.

If you do not receive information about voting, you can contact your local municipal Clerk's Office to ensure you are on the voters' list and to find out where you vote on Election Day.

Meantime, an information session will be held tonight for candidates running in the election.

The session will be in person tonight at 6 p.m. at the Meridian Community Centre in Pelham.