Niagara asks provincial and federal governments for financial help

The Niagara Region and all 12 municipalities are officially asking higher levels of government for financial help.

A joint formal request has been sent to the provincial and federal governments as regional officials project the gross costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic will add up to nearly $50 million by the end of next month.

Local officials say the funding is essential to ensuring the continuation of programs and services and limiting the blow to property taxes in the years ahead.

Municipalities across the region have tried to cut costs by laying off staff, reducing non-emergency work, and deferring seasonal services.

But the costs of PPE, enhanced technology to work remotely, and overtime and pandemic pay continue to add up.

Niagara officials say they don't want to see changes to the Municipal Act that would allow for municipalities to run operational deficits.

Some of the specific measures local officials are asking for include: