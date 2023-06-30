Niagara back under a special air quality statement for today and possibly early tomorrow
A special air quality statement has been issued for Niagara for today and possibly tomorrow.
Environment Canada says high levels of air pollution are expected due to smoke from forest fires.
The smoke will possibly linger into Saturday morning.
Right now we are in the moderate risk zone on Ontario's air quality index, but we are expected to be high risk later today.
CKTB AM Roundtable - June 30th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
April Jeffs - Chair, Niagara Parks Commission
Rachel Braithwaite - Exec. Dir, St. Catharines Downtown Association
