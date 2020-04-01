Niagara based company shed lights on COVID-19 anxiety

New data from a St. Catharines based company paints a clearer picture of how COVID-19 is affecting the mental health of Canadians.

Caddle has been conducting surveys on the virus and found 42 percent of women reported an increase in anxiety, compared to only 29 percent of men.

Millennials were the most nervous generation, with 60 percent of respondents reporting some level of anxiety.

It comes as no surprise, but according to the survey, people in Quebec are harbouring the most worry about the virus.

Quebec has the highest number of confirmed cases nationwide. So far the province is reporting more than 4,162 confirmed cases.

Caddle is offering its data for free to companies struggling to navigate the pandemic.