Niagara based HR strategist firm takes living wage pledge

Another Niagara employer is signing on to provide a living wage.

HR strategist firm Trusted Time Inc. has taken the Niagara Poverty Reduction Network Championship level pledge to provide a living wage.

The company has four full time staff members.

"Trusted Time values the people that produce the services we all depend on in our communities and workplaces," Payroll and HR Administrator Ryan Grist says.

A living wage reflects what earners need to be paid based on the actual costs of living and being included in a community.

In 2019 the Niagara Poverty Reduction Network set the local living wage at $18.12 per hour.

Ontario's minimum wage is $14.25