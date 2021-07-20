Niagara-based projects getting provincial money from Great Lakes Local Action Fund

A couple Niagara-based projects will be getting some funding from the provincial Great Lakes Local Action Fund.

The provincial government will be giving $1.9 million in funding to 44 community-based projects after a call for applications last fall.

The Niagara Chapter of Trout Unlimited Canada will be using $47,875 for a project called 'Bring Back the Brookies.'

Local groups and residents will be encouraged to restore and learn about ways to preserve and protect the aquatic habitat of Upper Twelve Mile Creek.

Some of the work may include planting vegetation and cleaning up shorelines to improve water quality and reduce erosion and sedimentation.

Meanwhile the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority will also be getting $48,940 for the Niagara Visual Assessment Survey Tool.

It's a citizen science initiative meant to fill in data gaps for nuisance algae and shoreline erosion rates across the region.