Niagara border officers adapting to new rules once again

Niagara's border officers are adapting to new rules for travellers once again.

New rules went into effect this morning for travellers driving into Canada from the U-S, as they now have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

Chris Schuurman, Local 16 Branch President in Niagara Falls of the Customs and Immigration Union, tells CKTB they are doing their best to keep Canada safe.

"We are happy to see the tests coming in. From our end, knowing whether people are negative or positive for the virus while we are dealing with them is an advantage for our health and safety. In terms of whether we are getting true tests or fraudulent tests is something we will have to deal with moving forward."

Schuurman says he would like to get the provincial government to place border officers on the vaccine list. He says they don't want to take the place of healthcare workers, but knowing they are on the list would give the peace of mind, since they have been working since day one.

"We've had to deal with the changing directives. We've had to deal with the risks to ourselves and to our family members and adapting from a health and safety view in the workplace. We are all under the same stress, and we are dealing with it on the frontline and I think we are doing a decent job."

One week from today those arriving at land border crossings will also be required to take a COVID-19 test to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 variants.