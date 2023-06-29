Niagara bound skyway closing Friday nights during July
Heading home from Toronto might be slow on Friday nights next month.
All lanes of the Niagara bound lanes of the Burlington Skyway are set to close every Friday night in July.
Construction will shut down the lanes at 6:30 p.m. and they will remain closed until Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.
Burlington officials say the closures will take place July 7, 14, 21 and 28.
If there is poor weather the closures will be rescheduled to Saturday night.
