Niagara boy and Big Brothers Big Sisters of North and West Niagara team up to help child refugees

Big Brothers Big Sisters of North and West Niagara and Lincoln Cares Kits are working together to support child refugees.

Lincoln McGuire with the support of his parents, Tamara and Brandon, are on a mission to create over 200 kits for refugee children coming to Niagara.

These families had to leave everything behind upon fleeing from the Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Lincoln came up with the idea on his 10th birthday, when he donated all his birthday money to support individuals living on the streets.

After seeing some of the faces of those he was helping, Lincoln realized he wanted to do so much more.

"I just love people, and I want all people to live long and happy lives".

Big Brothers Big Sisters of North and West Niagara decided to partner with Lincoln and this past weekend they hit a milestone of having 14,825 items donated.

If you would like to help out and donate, find more details here.

“We look forward to supporting children and families who are refugees further once they are settled in Canada. Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs are uniquely designed to help young people, especially those at risk, to reach their full potential”, says Erin Graybiel, Executive Director at BBBSNWN.