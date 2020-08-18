Niagara business leader congratulates Canada's first female Finance Minister

The President of the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce is congratulating Canada's first female Finance Minister.

Mishka Balsom saying that on behalf of Niagara's business community, they are wishing her all the success.

She added 'we are in this together."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was sworn in this afternoon at Rideau Hall in a cabinet shuffle that also saw Dominic LeBlanc take over the intergovernmental affairs portfolio.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik also congratulating Freeland saying he wishes her all the best during these challenging, unprecedented times and he knows she will rise to the challenge and produce a strong economy recovery plan for Canada.