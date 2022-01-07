Niagara business owner stuck on ship for ten days after testing positive for COVID

A business owner from Niagara got more than she bargained for after leaving for a cruise ship vacation.

Travel Journalist and Owner of the Travel Cafe in Fonthill, Lorraine Simpson, tells CKTB she boarded the ship in Saint Martin with a negative test in hand, but while boarding the ship tested positive following a PCR test.

She was transferred to another ship, and then isolated to her room for ten days.

Simpson, who is triple vaccinated, says the experience was difficult as they were confined to their rooms, except for one hour a day of fresh air.

Food was delivered to their room.

"I had been curious to know what would happen if a passenger tested positive and little did I know that the “Universe” had a plan to demonstrate first hand. Yes you guessed it , I just became that statistic."

Simpson and her travel partner are now out of quarantine after their experience.

She says she doesn't regret the experience, and is already looking for another cruise ship vacation.

"The staff treated us brilliantly. It's been an adventure. The travel industry needs to rebound. If we need to follow these rules, and suck it up, that's o.k."