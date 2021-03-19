iHeartRadio
Niagara business owners reminded to take advantage of patio season

As the weather starts to warm up, Niagara business owners are reminded to take advantage of sidewalk patios.

Several municipalities are making it easier for businesses to set up sidewalk or pop-up patios again this year as the pandemic continues and indoor dining options remain limited.

The outdoor options proved popular last year as customers were able to support local restaurants but with more room for social distancing.

Welland, St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, and Pelham have passed by-laws to allow for the patios to expand.

In most places, the fees for the patios have been waived as well.

