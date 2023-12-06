Niagara business popular for its 'cheese dots' wins Ontario Made Award

A bakery based in Niagara has won a prestigious award.

The Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters has honoured Paz Bakery with an Ontario Made Award at an event at Queen’s Park.

The Ontario Made Awards recognize outstanding Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions and increase the sale and awareness of Ontario Made products.

Over 41,000 Ontarians voted for their favourite company.

This year, Paz Bakery is the winner of the Consumer Awareness Award -- an award which recognizes an Ontario manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.

Paz is popular for its "cheese dot product" which is made in Ontario by using local ingredients to create gluten-free ready-to-bake products.



