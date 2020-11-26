Niagara businesses and organizations hailed at 'Top Employers'
Several Niagara businesses and organizations are being hailed as 'top employers.'
Canada's Top 100 has released this year winners for the 2021 Hamilton-Niagara Top Employers competition.
Niagara Health, Brock University, McMaster University, Mohawk College, and the City of Hamilton all claimed top spots.
Evaluation is based on eight different factors including physical workspace, work atmosphere, benefits, community involvement, and performance management.
This year's full list of winners includes:
- ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P.
- Brock University
- Burlington Hydro Inc.
- City of Hamilton
- IKEA Canada Limited Partnership
- InvestorCOM Inc.
- Joseph Brant Hospital
- L3HARRIS
- McMaster University
- Mohawk College
- National Tire Distributors, Inc.
- Niagara Health
- Sodexo Canada Ltd.
- Stryker Canada ULC
- Tim Horton Children's Foundation, Inc.
-
Biolyse Pharma Working to Enhance Effectiveness of QuercetinMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Paul E. Marik - Professor of Medicine/Serves as Chief, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School regarding Quercetin to combat COVID-19
-
In Person Shows Coming Up/Survival of Live ShowsMatt Holmes Speaks with Erik Dickson - Warehouse Concert Hall regarding the survival of live shows
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues