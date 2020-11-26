Niagara businesses and organizations hailed at 'Top Employers'

Several Niagara businesses and organizations are being hailed as 'top employers.'

Canada's Top 100 has released this year winners for the 2021 Hamilton-Niagara Top Employers competition.

Niagara Health, Brock University, McMaster University, Mohawk College, and the City of Hamilton all claimed top spots.

Evaluation is based on eight different factors including physical workspace, work atmosphere, benefits, community involvement, and performance management.

This year's full list of winners includes: