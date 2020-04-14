Niagara businesses expect to lose $1.4B if COVID-19 is not resolved within a year

The first look at how Niagara businesses are coping during the pandemic has been released.

Today, Niagara’s Economic Rapid Response Team released the results of a region-wide survey of 2600 Niagara businesses, conducted between March 20-30th.

The findings include that all businesses have been negatively affected, but the retail sector has seen a more pronounced effect.

Survey respondents estimated a loss of $1.4 billion if COVID-19 is not resolved within a 12-month period.

The full impact on all Niagara businesses is expected to be higher.

A follow-up survey, to be administered in the coming weeks.

View the full report on the Niagara COVID-19 Business Impact Survey click here.