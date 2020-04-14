Niagara businesses expect to lose $1.4B if COVID-19 is not resolved within a year
The first look at how Niagara businesses are coping during the pandemic has been released.
Today, Niagara’s Economic Rapid Response Team released the results of a region-wide survey of 2600 Niagara businesses, conducted between March 20-30th.
The findings include that all businesses have been negatively affected, but the retail sector has seen a more pronounced effect.
Survey respondents estimated a loss of $1.4 billion if COVID-19 is not resolved within a 12-month period.
The full impact on all Niagara businesses is expected to be higher.
A follow-up survey, to be administered in the coming weeks.
View the full report on the Niagara COVID-19 Business Impact Survey click here.
-
Professor Michael Naraine - Sports TodayDigital Sport Management and Marketing at Brock University
-
Joe Deman - Niagara Industrial AssociationNIA Members raise $110,000 for Niagara Health Foundation for Ventilator and Equipment
-