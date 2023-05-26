Niagara can expect lots of sun and warm weather for the next week or more

We can expect beautiful weather all weekend and it is here to stay.

Meteorologist Doug Gillham from the Weather Network says we can thank something called a 'Rex Block' for all the good fortune.

He says a Rex Block is when we have high pressure in the atmosphere and low pressure to the south, "The reason that is significant is because air around high pressure flows clockwise, air around low pressure flows counter clockwise, and when the high pressure is north of the low you end up with this region where the flow around both systems reinforce each other and flow from east to west and so it just tends to lock the two features into place."

Gillham adds that means is the sun and warm temperatures in Niagara today will be here for some time. "This stretch of just fantastic weather will last about a week."

We can expect lots of sunshine and temperatures into the mid 20's.

Gillham says that will last until around June 5th when things break up and we may see temperatures a little below seasonal again.