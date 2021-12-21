iHeartRadio
Niagara can't keep up with demand for COVID-19 testing, residents with symptoms asked to isolate

testing centre st. cath

Niagara Public Health says it can't keep up with the demand for COVID-19 testing.

It says the region is experiencing an unprecedented surge in people wanting a PCR test.

Public health is advising you to self isolate if you have symptoms of COVID-19, have tested positive on a rapid antigen test or have been exposed to a positive case.

Officials say a person in isolation should not go into public places, or have visitors over.

They should try to separate themselves from others in the household.

