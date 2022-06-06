Niagara Canada Summer Games torch relay kicks off today

A lighting ceremony starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Centennial Flame at Parliament Hill.

The relay will follow the Trans Canada Trail in parts of Quebec before travelling via a CSL ship on the St. Lawrence Seaway to Niagara.

It will then visit each of Niagara's 12 municipalities in the lead up to the 2022 games.

Among the dignitaries at today's lighting ceremony Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge and Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley.

From August 6 to 21, the Niagara Region will welcome more than 5,000 participants.