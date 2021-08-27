Niagara Casinos investigating after video shows dangerous stunt at Fallsview Casino Resort

The President of Niagara Casinos is calling a recent stunt at Fallsview Casino Resort 'incredibly dangerous.'

It comes after a video uploaded to Youtube started circulating, showing a small group of people with blurred out faces making their way to the top of the casino, propping open doors, and climbing out onto the letters on the side of the building.

President Richard Taylor says Niagara Casinos is investigating the incident further and does not condone this sort of behaviour.The video

The video was uploaded by user 'ChaseTO' who has other similar videos involving cranes and gondolas.

In the video, the people can also be seen flying a drone nearby, which is forbidden by Transport Canada without permit approval.

Niagara Regional Police Constable Phil Gavin says police only learned about the video in the last day and have not yet received a complaint.