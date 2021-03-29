Niagara Catholic announces end of outbreak at St. Charles and confirms fourth Blessed Trinity case
A school outbreak in Thorold has ended.
Niagara Catholic representatives say Public Health has ruled the outbreak at St. Charles Catholic Elementary School that began on March 16th is over.
At least three cases at the school were considered to be connected at the time, prompting Public Health to make the decision.
Meanwhile Niagara Catholic is also reporting a fourth case of COVID-19 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School, but officials say the person was not at school during their infectious period.
