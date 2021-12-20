Niagara Catholic asking parents to make child care plans as three schools close due to COVID

The Niagara Catholic Board has shutdown three schools and is warning of more closures due to COVID-19.

While most school boards have already started their winter break, students and staff in Niagara are scheduled to continue learning until Thursday.

Director of Education Camillo Cipriano says it is difficult to find replacements for staff who are ill, or isolating because of COVID, and that has led to one high school shifting to virtual learning for the week, and two more schools doing the same effective tomorrow.

The board has postponed all in-person intramural or co-curricular sports and activities, and/or in- school celebrations until the new year.

" As case counts rise in Niagara, we can reasonably expect more cases in our schools this week. This will strain our staffing resources and could mean your child may not have their usual teacher – or the same teacher – throughout the week."

The Catholic Board is asking parents to have a child care plan in place and if they are able to keep children home, virtual asynchronous (self-directed) learning will be made available.

If a student is exposed to the virus by a confirmed case, he/she will be asked to self isolate for ten days even if they are fully vaccinated.