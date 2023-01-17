Niagara Catholic Board and Welland team up to promote the trades to students

The City of Welland is partnering with the Niagara Catholic District School Board to help promote the trades.

Welland’s Economic Development Department is joining forces with the board to promote apprenticeship pathways and re-education to the public about the value of skilled tradespeople.

Two events are scheduled, including one on Thursday, January 19th, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for students and their families to take part in.

The event is held at Denis Morris Catholic High School in St. Catharines.

A second event will take place in the spring.

“We know there will be a shortage of skilled trades workers,” said Lina DeChellis, manager of economic development. “Partnering with the Niagara Catholic and offering a line into what industries are looking for will hopefully shine a light on this very needed, lucrative career path.”

“Niagara Catholic is excited to bring this event to our families and students with the participation of our industry partners. The knowledge that students, parents, and educators will learn from the associations and companies at these events is intended to better prepare students for their post-secondary decisions and highlight the viability of the apprenticeship pathway in our region,” said Anthony Corrizzato, Niagara Catholic’s Experiential Learning Consultant.