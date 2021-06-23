Niagara Catholic Board approves $268M budget

The Niagara Catholic District School Board has finalized its $268M budget.

Trustees approved the Board’s $268-million 2021-2022 budget during a Special Board Meeting last night.

It represents an increase over the $266.6-million 2020-2021 budget, and officials say it focuses on mental health supports, support to help students with reading and mathematics, students with special education needs, Indigenous education and COVID recovery.

The District School Board of Niagara also finalized its budget earlier this week.

Director of Education Camillo Cipriano thanked everyone who helped to create the 2021-2022 budget.

“The Board’s 2021-2022 budget was created after consultation with a number of stakeholders,” said Director Cipriano. “Having this input was incredibly valuable, as it helped us to know the areas where students, staff and families wanted us to focus our resources for the coming year. We believe that this budget addresses the needs of the system for the coming year, and we will continue to monitor and review spending and adapt as necessary to address any changing needs that may emerge. I am grateful to everyone who added their voice to our budget process, so we can be confident that we are meeting the needs of students and staff in the coming year."