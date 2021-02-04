Niagara Catholic Board confident schools will be safe for reopening on Monday

Just two more days of online learning for Niagara's students.

Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce says high school and elementary students in Niagara will head back on Monday, with most of the province.

Students in Toronto, Peel and York have to wait another week.

The Director of Education for the Niagara Catholic Board, Camillo Cipriano tells CKTB he is very excited for the reopening, and he's confident they will provide a safe environment with new enhanced safety measures.

When students return to school, children in grades 1-3 will have to wear masks, and new screening measures will be put into place for high school students.

The Niagara Catholic Board is receiving a lot of requests for students to switch streams, now that an in-person date has been announced.

Officials say that it's not possible by Monday, since the deadline for elementary was January 15.

"Principals will consider exceptional requests on a case-by-case basis. Please contact the school with questions."

For secondary students who had been attending in-person, they will return back to their A or B cohort they were in before Christmas.

CKTB will talk to the DSBN at 7:20 a.m. for details on their reopening plans.