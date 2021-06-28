Niagara Catholic Board planning 'quadmester' for high school students in 2021

With school ending this week in Niagara, plans are already underway for the 2021/2022 year.

Niagara Catholic District School Board Director of Education, Camillo Cipriano, tells CKTB they are recognizing elementary graduates with drive-by and outdoor ceremonies this week.

He says high school students will have a fall graduation ceremony, which they are hoping will be a more traditional in-person celebration.

At this moment, summer school with the Catholic board, will all be online.

When it comes to high school plans for next year, Cipriano says it will most likely be a quadmester method.

That will involve students going to school all day, with 300 minutes of learning, where students take two credits for about two and a half months with a staggered lunch in the middle.

He hopes at the end of January to return to a more normal high school life if Niagara Public Health and the Ministry gives approval since that would involve more contacts.

For elementary schools, a regular inperson school day will be offered, but virtual classrooms will also be offered online.

"Our plan for next year, we are moving very closely trying to get back to as normal of a school year as possible. Extra curriculars, co-ops, all those... we plan to have in place."

Students head back to school on Tuesday September 7th 2021.