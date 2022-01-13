Niagara Catholic Board prepared for return to in-person learning on Monday

The Niagara Catholic District School Board is ready to get back to in-person learning.

Director of Education, Camillo Cipriano, tells CKTB they are prepared for the resumption of in-class learning on Monday.

The board will be offering online learning for families not comfortable with sending their children to in-person learning until the end of the month.

Cipriano says the board has received 84,000 N95 masks from the province, which have already been distributed to schools for staff members to wear.

He says the province will send two rapid antigen tests home with each student starting next week.

Cipriano says those tests are to be taken if a child is not feeling well, however the province also announced that testing will be offered at schools for students and staff who become unwell on school property.

Schools will now have to report daily data on staff absences to local public health units to monitor disruptions in schools.

Public health units will notify families if 30 per cent of the school - including staff and students - is absent for any reason.

And principals have to report daily absences to the Education Ministry, regardless of the percentage of absenteeism.

That information will be shared as part of the province's COVID-19 data online.