Niagara Catholic Board sends out survey asking parents to choose back-to-school preferences

The Niagara Catholic District School Board has sent out a mass email survey to parents asking how they would like to see school return in September.

The government has asked each individual school board to come up with its plan for September based on three options.

The options include a return to regular class learning, online learning or a combination of both.

The Niagara Catholic Board survery focuses on the combination model.

The survey is intended for only parents of Niagara Catholic students, and you will be sent a link to your personal email account using school messenger.

Some of the questions include if parents would like their children to attend school in-person on consecutive days, alternating days, and weeks if an adaptive/combo option is selected.

The survey is available until Monday.

Today, Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Ontario government prefers a return to in-class learning for students this September.

Lecce's statement comes weeks after the province told school boards to prepare for three options, including a return to regular class learning, online learning or a combination of both.

The in-class learning includes class sizes capped at 15.

Premier Doug Ford said last month that with different areas of the province at different stages of reopening, the same should apply to school boards, so there won't be a one-size-fits-all approach in schools.

Lecce says the government wants to have all students in class, but health officials must approve.

He says school boards, and the government, must make plans to continue student learning in light of the unpredictable conditions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lecce says while cases appear to be on the decline across Ontario, the province must be prepared to respond to any potential spike in the fall.

Here is the email from Niagara Catholic: