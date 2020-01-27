Niagara Catholic Board wants to clear air about incorrect school closure information

The Niagara Catholic District School Board wants to clarify information regarding any upcoming school closures.

The Board releasing an update saying it is 'writing to clarify incorrect information shared by Global News earlier today'.

The post went on to say 'Global News reported in error that, in addition to the planned one-day province-wide strike by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) on February 6, that Niagara Catholic would be affected by continued by ongoing rotating strikes the following day. We have reached out to Global and asked them to please remove Niagara Catholic from its list of affected school boards. '

The Niagara Catholic Board's teaching staff are members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA), either elementary or secondary.

At this time, OECTA has not notified the province, or school boards, of any future job action.

Meantime, the District School Board of Niagara has confirmed all elementary schools will be closed next Thursday and Friday if there is a teachers' strike.

All 80,000 members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario will walk off the job on Thursday February 6th if a deal is not reached by January 31st with the province.

The one-day province-wide strike is in addition to ongoing rotating job action.

Union members in Niagara will also be taking part in a one-day strike the next day, Friday February 7th.

If your child attends a DSBN elementary school, and a deal is not reached, your kids will be off next Thursday and Friday.