Niagara Catholic confirms COVID-19 case at Loretto Catholic Elementary School

People at Loretto Catholic Elementary School may have been exposed to COVID-19 while a person was infectious.

Niagara Catholic has confirmed a person at the Niagara Falls school recently tested positive for the virus.

The person is now in self-isolation and Niagara Region Public Health is working on contact tracing.

Affected people will receive a letter from Public Health through the school.

