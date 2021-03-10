Niagara Catholic confirms COVID-19 case at Loretto Catholic Elementary School
People at Loretto Catholic Elementary School may have been exposed to COVID-19 while a person was infectious.
Niagara Catholic has confirmed a person at the Niagara Falls school recently tested positive for the virus.
The person is now in self-isolation and Niagara Region Public Health is working on contact tracing.
Affected people will receive a letter from Public Health through the school.
