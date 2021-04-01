Niagara Catholic confirms one new COVID-19 case at Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School

The Niagara Catholic District School Board is confirming one new case of COVID-19 at Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School in Niagara Falls.

All affected students and staff members are now in self-isolation.

It comes after parents with children in Niagara Catholic schools were encouraged to remind students to bring home any necessary materials for at-home learning before the long weekend in case a decision is made to move back to remote learning after Easter.

Premier Doug Ford has an announcement at 1:30 p.m. He is expected to introduce tougher restrictions, including another possible province-wide lockdown.