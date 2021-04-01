Niagara Catholic confirms one new COVID-19 case at Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School
The Niagara Catholic District School Board is confirming one new case of COVID-19 at Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School in Niagara Falls.
All affected students and staff members are now in self-isolation.
It comes after parents with children in Niagara Catholic schools were encouraged to remind students to bring home any necessary materials for at-home learning before the long weekend in case a decision is made to move back to remote learning after Easter.
Premier Doug Ford has an announcement at 1:30 p.m. He is expected to introduce tougher restrictions, including another possible province-wide lockdown.
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Godzilla vs. Kong (in theatres and Premium Video on Demand) *Concrete Cowboy (Netflix) *French Exit (in theatres)
-
Just Junk April Fools findsTim talks to Wade Preston, Head of Niagara Operations for Just Junk on April Fools finds https://justjunk.com/junk-removal-niagara
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONE - APR 1Stories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.