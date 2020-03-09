Niagara Catholic Diocese latest to put measures in place to prevent spread of coronavirus

After CKTB News made inquiries, the Niagara Catholic Diocese has issued a statement on how it is handling the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

In an email, Bishop Bergie says he has advised all parishes that people should not shake hands during the sign of peace and parishes that offer communion from the chalice should also stop this practice for the time being.

Last week, Niagara's Anglican Diocese advised its churches to substitute the traditional hand shake during the sign of peace with a bow or a smile.

In Vancouver , where there is a growing number of COVID 19 cases, the Catholic Diocese has gone so far as to remove the holy water at all church entrances.