iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Catholic District School Board announces new Indigenous Lead


NCDSB

Gary Parker is a front-line worker for community-based Indigenous organizations.

He has developed many Indigenous youth initiatives throughout the Niagara region and facilitated numerous cultural competency trainings throughout
Ontario and on the national level.

Parker says these skills will easily help him transition into the position.

He says he's looking forward to working with  Indigenous students and supporting them as they journey
through their educational pathways.

Director of Education Camillo Cipriano called Parker a “welcome addition” to the Niagara
Catholic leadership team.

Parker  is a member of the Onödowá’ga:’ (Seneca) Nation from Ta:nöwöde’ (Tonawanda) Seneca
Territory, part of the Six Nations Confederacy, also known as the Haudenosaunee People
(People of the Longhouse),

12

Latest Audio