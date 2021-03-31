Niagara Catholic District School Board confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases

The Niagara Catholic District School Board is confirming two more COVID-19 cases within their schools.

St. Ann Catholic Elementary School and Notre Dame College School are reporting one new case each.

Staff and students at the schools were exposed to the sick people while they were infectious, and anyone considered to be at risk has been contacted by Public Health and instructed to self-isolate.

According to provincial data 41 students and 2 staff members in Niagara have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:



St. Catharines - Eden Secondary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Edith Cavell Public School - 1 staff member

Pelham - E. L. Crossley Secondary School - 2 students

Fort Erie - Garrison Road Public school - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Harriet Tubman Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 student

Thorold - Ontario Public School - 4 students

Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Princess Margaret Public School - 1 student

Welland - Quaker Road Public school - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Stamford Collegiate - 1 student

St. Catharines - St. Catharines Collegiate Institute and Vocational School - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 2 students

Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 3 students

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 3 students

Niagara Falls - Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 3 students

Welland - St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School - 3 students

Thorold - St. Charles Catholic Elementary School - 3 students

St. Catharines - St. Denis Catholic Elementary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 2 students

Fort Erie - St. Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the latest cases at Notre Dame and St. Ann.

School officials say some of the cases are considered resolved, but health experts urge anyone who may have had contact with a case of COVID-19 to watch for symptoms for at least 14 days