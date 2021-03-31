Niagara Catholic District School Board confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases
The Niagara Catholic District School Board is confirming two more COVID-19 cases within their schools.
St. Ann Catholic Elementary School and Notre Dame College School are reporting one new case each.
Staff and students at the schools were exposed to the sick people while they were infectious, and anyone considered to be at risk has been contacted by Public Health and instructed to self-isolate.
According to provincial data 41 students and 2 staff members in Niagara have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:
St. Catharines - Eden Secondary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Edith Cavell Public School - 1 staff member
Pelham - E. L. Crossley Secondary School - 2 students
Fort Erie - Garrison Road Public school - 2 students
Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Harriet Tubman Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 student
Thorold - Ontario Public School - 4 students
Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Princess Margaret Public School - 1 student
Welland - Quaker Road Public school - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Stamford Collegiate - 1 student
St. Catharines - St. Catharines Collegiate Institute and Vocational School - 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 2 students
Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 3 students
Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 3 students
Niagara Falls - Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 4 students
St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 3 students
Welland - St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School - 3 students
Thorold - St. Charles Catholic Elementary School - 3 students
St. Catharines - St. Denis Catholic Elementary School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 2 students
Fort Erie - St. Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the latest cases at Notre Dame and St. Ann.
School officials say some of the cases are considered resolved, but health experts urge anyone who may have had contact with a case of COVID-19 to watch for symptoms for at least 14 days