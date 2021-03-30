Niagara Catholic District School Board confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases
The Niagara Catholic District School Board is confirming 7 new COVID-19 cases.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School, Denis Morris Catholic High School, and Notre Dame College School are reporting one new case each while St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School is reporting four new cases.
School board officials say Public Health has determined the new cases at St. Andrew do not meet the criteria for an outbreak.
Public Health considers several factors before declaring an outbreak, including whether transmission of the virus can be traced to within the school or school programs.
Anyone considered to be at risk will be contacted by Public Health.
According to provincial data at least 39 students and 4 staff members at Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:
Niagara Falls - A N Myer Secondary School - 1 student
West Lincoln - Caistor Central Public School - 1 student
Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Eden Secondary School - 1 student
Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 2 students
Fort Erie - Garrison Road Public School - 2 students
Welland - Glendale Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 student
Thorold - Ontario Public School - 3 students
Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Princess Margaret Public School - 1 student
Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Stamford Collegiate - 1 student
St. Catharines - St. Catharines Collegiate Institute and Vocational School - 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 2 students
Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 4 students
Niagara Falls - Notre Same Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 3 students
St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 3 students
Thorold - St. Charles Catholic Elementary School - 3 students, 2 staff members
St. Catharines - St. Denis Catholic Elementary School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 2 students
Fort Erie - St. Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the latest cases confirmed by the Niagara Catholic school board.
School officials say some of these cases are considered resolved, but health experts urge anyone who may have come into contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.
