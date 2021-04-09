iHeartRadio
Niagara Catholic District School Board confirms three new COVID-19 cases

CKTB - NEWS - School COVID-19

The Niagara Catholic District School Board is confirming three new COVID-19 cases.

Monsignor Clancy Catholic Elementary School, St. Kevin Catholic Elementary School, and Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School are reporting one new case each.

Niagara Catholic officials say there was no risk of exposure in the Blessed Trinity case.

Niagara Region Public Health will contact anyone considered to be at risk.

