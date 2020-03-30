Niagara Catholic District School board says stay off playground equipment 'for your own good.'

Niagara Catholic District School board representatives are reminding residents to stay off playground equipment.

Officials on Instagram say they received a number of messages over the weekend about people still using the structures.

They say they understand the need to get outside, but the schoolyards are closed.

‘Please respect that and stay off them until they reopen. It’s for your own good.’

In the same post, officials say have not yet heard what the Ministry of Education is planning for the rest of the school year, but expect that information to come out early this week.