Niagara Catholic District School Board staff stage parade for special education students

Some educators and staff members with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are staging an event to show some love to special education students.

St. Paul Catholic High School teacher Lindsay Pacilli says a caravan of about 11 vehicles are taking part in a drive-by parade this morning.

"We just drive by the houses of our special education students, we hang signs out the windows, we honk the horn, a number of us have decorated our vehicles just to put a smile on their faces."

Teachers, educational assistants, principals, and other school staff members are taking part to show some support for their students.

Pacilli says her students are like family and being apart has been hard on everyone.