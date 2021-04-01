iHeartRadio
Niagara Catholic parents told to prepare for possible at-home learning after Easter

CKTB - NEWS

Some parents in Niagara are being told to prepare for the possibility of at-home learning after the Easter break.

Niagara Catholic District School Board families received an email last night encouraging parents to remind their children to bring home school supplies and personal items for the long weekend.

It comes as educators and parents alike are nervously waiting for an announcement by Premier Doug Ford today.

Although the details of the announcement have not been outlined, Ford has said his government is considering further restrictions as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise across the province.

Niagara Catholic Director of Education Camillo Cipriano signs off the letter by urging everyone to do their part by following local and provincial guidelines over the weekend "... so that our schools and sites continue to be safe, healthy places for our students and staff when we return."

