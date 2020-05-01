Niagara Catholic puts 3D printers to work to help the frontline

The Niagara Catholic District School board is getting ready to start using 3D printers to make vital PPE supplies for frontline workers.

The program is wrapping up the prototype phase this week and will begin making 450 ear savers and 100 face shield frames on Monday with a target delivery day of May 11th.

Officials hope to eventually provide approximately 7,000 face shields.

Five Niagara Catholic staff members are using the 3D printers at home to churn out the supplies.

The printers were obtained through a GE Additive Education Program grant.