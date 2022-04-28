Niagara Catholic redraws boundaries ahead of October election

The Niagara Catholic District School Board has made some changes to their boundaries ahead of the October municipal election.

The board has realigned election boundaries for St. Catharines, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Welland and Pelham.

Niagara-on-the-Lake voters are currently represented by trustees from Niagara Falls however, Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in St. Catharines is the home school for secondary students from Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Under the new plan the trustees representing St. Catharines will represent St. Catharines/Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Meantime, Pelham is currently aligned with Grimsby, Lincoln, and West Lincoln, but secondary students in the area attend Notre Dame College School in Welland.

The new boundary will see the trustee elected for Welland also represent Pelham.

