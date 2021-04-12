Niagara Catholic reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Catholic is confirming five new COVID-19 cases.

Four new cases have been reported within the St. Augustine Catholic Elementary School community and one new case is being reported at St. Alexander Catholic Elementary School.

All affected students and staff are in self isolation.

According to the provincial website 57 students and 13 staff members at Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

Niagara Falls - École Élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse - 1 student, 1 staff member

Welland - ÉIC Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf - 2 students

Welland - École élémentaire Franco-Niagara - 2 students

Niagara Falls - École élémentaire LaMarsh - 3 students, 3 staff members

Welland - Diamond Trail Public School - 3 students, 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Edith Cavell Public School - 1 student, 1 staff member

Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Ferndale Public School - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Governor Simcoe Secondary School - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 student

Grimsby - Lakeview Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School- 1 student

Thorold - Ontario Public School - 1 student

Thorold - Prince of Wales Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 2 students

Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 1 student

Lincoln - Senator Gibson Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Stamford Collegiate -1 student

Niagara Falls - Victoria Public School - 2 students

Welland - Welland Centennial Secondary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student

Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 2 students

St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School - 1 student, 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

Thorold - Monsignor Clancy Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Welland - Notre Dame College School - 4 students, 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

Fort Erie - Our Lady of Victory Catholic Elementary School - 3 students

Pelham - St Alexander Catholic Elementary School - 2 students

Welland - St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

Pelham - St Ann Catholic Elementary School - 1 student, 1 staff member

Welland - St Augustine Catholic Elementary School - 1 student, 1 staff member

Welland - St Kevin Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Lincoln - St Mark Catholic Elementary School - 2 student

Niagara Falls - St. Mary Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student

School officials say some of the cases listed on the provincial website are considered resolved, but health experts encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.

The provincial website does not list all known cases.