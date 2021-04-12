Niagara Catholic reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
Niagara Catholic is confirming five new COVID-19 cases.
Four new cases have been reported within the St. Augustine Catholic Elementary School community and one new case is being reported at St. Alexander Catholic Elementary School.
All affected students and staff are in self isolation.
According to the provincial website 57 students and 13 staff members at Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.
Niagara Falls - École Élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse - 1 student, 1 staff member
Welland - ÉIC Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf - 2 students
Welland - École élémentaire Franco-Niagara - 2 students
Niagara Falls - École élémentaire LaMarsh - 3 students, 3 staff members
Welland - Diamond Trail Public School - 3 students, 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Edith Cavell Public School - 1 student, 1 staff member
Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Ferndale Public School - 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Governor Simcoe Secondary School - 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 student
Grimsby - Lakeview Public School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School- 1 student
Thorold - Ontario Public School - 1 student
Thorold - Prince of Wales Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 2 students
Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 1 student
Lincoln - Senator Gibson Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Stamford Collegiate -1 student
Niagara Falls - Victoria Public School - 2 students
Welland - Welland Centennial Secondary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student
Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 2 students
St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School - 1 student, 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 4 students
Thorold - Monsignor Clancy Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Welland - Notre Dame College School - 4 students, 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member
Fort Erie - Our Lady of Victory Catholic Elementary School - 3 students
Pelham - St Alexander Catholic Elementary School - 2 students
Welland - St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School - 4 students
Pelham - St Ann Catholic Elementary School - 1 student, 1 staff member
Welland - St Augustine Catholic Elementary School - 1 student, 1 staff member
Welland - St Kevin Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Lincoln - St Mark Catholic Elementary School - 2 student
Niagara Falls - St. Mary Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student
School officials say some of the cases listed on the provincial website are considered resolved, but health experts encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.
The provincial website does not list all known cases.